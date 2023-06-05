Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,623 ($32.41).
CCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.88) to GBX 2,545 ($31.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,389 ($29.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,400.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,152.81. The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,462.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($31.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.09), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($769,529.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 556 shares of company stock worth $1,293,113. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
