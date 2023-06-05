Cobak Token (CBK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $405,383.24

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $405,383.24 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,823,257 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.