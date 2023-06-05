Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Up 0.1 %

About Clarivate

CLVT stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.