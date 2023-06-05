Clarity Financial LLC Sells 10,070 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $993,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. 110,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,767. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.