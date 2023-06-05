Clarity Financial LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.27. 3,177,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

