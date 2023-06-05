Clarity Financial LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.39. 1,103,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

