Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 624,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,110. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average is $232.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

