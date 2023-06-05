Clarity Financial LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

