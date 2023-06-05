Citigroup Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $76.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

