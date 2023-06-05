Citigroup Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $92.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

ESTC opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.