Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.39. 7,411,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,733,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

