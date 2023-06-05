CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 732,431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732,431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $157,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. 4,755,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,746,697. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

