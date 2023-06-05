CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 472,253 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,926,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 472,253 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 1.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.65% of TELUS worth $442,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after buying an additional 1,509,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 580,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.