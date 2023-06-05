CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 402,630 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,630 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $318,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 161,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.