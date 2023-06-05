CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 24,828 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $52,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.31. 482,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

