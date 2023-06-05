CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $82,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.50.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

