CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 371,102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $71,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. 1,571,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,854. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

