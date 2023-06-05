CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $758.72 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $758,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.