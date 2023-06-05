CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $62.60 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.60% of Crescent Point Energy worth $62,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 1,305,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,633,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

