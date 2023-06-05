CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $56.76 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.77. 657,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

