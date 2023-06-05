CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $249.63 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,304 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.95% of Franco-Nevada worth $249,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.58. 119,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,222. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

