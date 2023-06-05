CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,010,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.