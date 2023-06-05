CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

NFLX traded up $10.39 on Monday, hitting $410.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,009. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $412.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

