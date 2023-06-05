CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 264,764 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,764 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Shopify worth $117,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $51,418,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,958,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,164. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.