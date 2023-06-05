CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 264,764 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,764 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Shopify worth $117,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $51,418,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,958,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,164. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

