Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.52. 2,045,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,668. The stock has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

