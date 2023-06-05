Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE CHMI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 170,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

