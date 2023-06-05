Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

CQP opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

