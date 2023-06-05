Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.12 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $370,877.60 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.20398018 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $589,506.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

