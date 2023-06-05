Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.63.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -21.88%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

