Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Celanese worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.