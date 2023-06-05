Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 155 ($1.92). 27,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,146. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.98. The firm has a market cap of £95.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,214.29. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.34).

Get Celadon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.