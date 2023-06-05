Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 155 ($1.92). 27,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,146. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.98. The firm has a market cap of £95.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,214.29. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.34).
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
