CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 561.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 788,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,954. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

