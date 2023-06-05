Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

