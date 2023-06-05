Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.67.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
