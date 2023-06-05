Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.88. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $525.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

