Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.88. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,372 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $525.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.