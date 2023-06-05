CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Trading Up 3.1 %

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

About CaixaBank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.