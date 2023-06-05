C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NYSE AI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in C3.ai by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

