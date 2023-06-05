Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $9.79

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

