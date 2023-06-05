Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.15. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

