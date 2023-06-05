Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.26. 1,820,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.