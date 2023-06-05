Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

FSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

