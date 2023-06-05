Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $74,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,104. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

