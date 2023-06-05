Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 5.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $800.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $333.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.