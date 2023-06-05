Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Matthew Quinn Purchases 350,000 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Quinn acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,600.00 ($108,888.89).
Bravura Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Bravura Solutions
See Also
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.