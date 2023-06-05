Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Bowlero Stock Up 2.4 %

BOWL stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $98,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,941,780 shares of company stock valued at $74,274,914 over the last 90 days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $26,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

