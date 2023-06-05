Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 570.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $41.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,667.08. The company had a trading volume of 185,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,630.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,394.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

