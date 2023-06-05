boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 37 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.