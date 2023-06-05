Bokf Na Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,515 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 5,090,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,814. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

