Bokf Na Sells 1,941 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.74. 470,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

