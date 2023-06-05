Bokf Na Purchases 1,853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bokf Na grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,056. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.